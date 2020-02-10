Karnataka

Cong. leaders calls for disqualification of Ananthkumar Hegde

Congress leaders in Mysuru have called for the disqualification of former Union Minister and BJP MP representing Uttara Kannada Ananthkumar Hegde for his alleged remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom movement.

A delegation of Congress leaders including Mysuru City Congress president R. Murthy, Mysuru district Congress president B.J. Vijaykumar and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana met Deputy Commissioner Abhiram Sankar on Monday and submitted a complaint addressed to the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Chief Election Commissioner seeking the MP’s disqualification.

Mr. Hegde’s remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and India’s freedom struggle had caused deep dismay, anguish and hurt to the right thinking people of the country in general and Karnataka in particular. These kind of hurtful statements demean the sacrifices of the country’s freedom fighters, said a statement issued by the Congress party.

Citing various statements made by Mr. Hegde that had created unnecessary unrest in the country and Karnataka, the Congress leaders have asked the Speaker of Lok Sabha to disqualify him as an MP and book a case against him under the Goondas Act.

