Cong. leaders call JD(S) ‘B-team’ of BJP

January 21, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Hassan

Leaders of the Congress chose the Praja Dhwani rally held in Hassan on Saturday, January 21, to reiterate the remark that the Janata Dal (Secular) was the B-team of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

While AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala called the JD(S), the B-team of the BJP, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained that voting for the JD(S) was like voting for the BJP. “Don’t let your votes go waste by voting in favour of the JD(S),” said Siddaramaiah.

The rally was held in Hassan, the strong bastion of the JD(S). Of the seven Assembly seats in the district, six were won by the JD(S) in the 2018 elections and the BJP won one. The Congress had lost all seven seats.

Mr. Surjewala said the JD(S) had been sitting on the lap of the BJP. It had been supporting the BJP on many issues. When the BJP government brought in an amendment to the Land Reforms Act, which was against the interest of farmers, the JD(S) supported the BJP. During the election of Mayor for Mysuru, the JD(S) supported BJP candidate. Similarly, during the elections to the President and Vice President, the JD(S) went with the BJP. “People have to be careful with such party,” he said.

Reacting to BJP leaders’ question from where would the Congress party get funds to fulfil promises of free power up to 200 units per month and free rice, Mr. Surjewala said there was no need to worry for the funds. “We will get funds more than required if we stop the 40% commission in practice during the BJP rule:, he said.

Ready to form govt. with anyone

Stating that the JD(S) would not come to power on its own, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it would be ready to go with whoever wins more seats. “They have no hesitation to be with anybody. They are ready to form the government either with the Congress or the BJP. Voting for the JD(S), is like voting the BJP. Don’t let go your votes waste,” he said.

He also said the party could win all seven seats in Hassan district, if leaders of the party take on JD(S) as strong as they have taken on the BJP. “We can win all seats including Holenarasipur constituency, if you give up fear and raise voice against the JD(S). Some leaders do not speak against the JD(S) here. You should come out strong against the JD(S),” he told the party leaders.

Commenting on JD(S) party’s Pancharathna rallies, Siddaramaiah wanted to know why did not he implement the Pancharathna programme when he got opportunities to rule the State. “Kumaraswamy keeps telling people that he will dissolve the party if he could not fulfil his assurances. Why don’t you dissolve the party now itself? Anyhow you have not fulfilled the promises you made earlier,” he said.

DKS speaks

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar opined that the party would win all seven seats in the district in the coming elections. Last time, the party did not win even one. “After witnessing the rousing welcome you extended for the rally, I am confident of winning all seven seats in the district,” he said.

Further, he said after the elections in 2018, the Congress supported the JD(S) to form the government. “If the JD(S) had administered efficiently, the BJP would have not come to power through the Operation Lotus. People should know who is responsible for the current plight of the state,” he said.

B.K. Hariprasad appealed to people of Hassan to elect Congress candidates in the coming elections in the interest of development of the district and job opportunities for the youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had been visiting Karnataka every week. “Let them come. Karnataka is like heaven. But, they are not coming here to give anything to this State, but to look for what is good here to take out. Amit Shah during his visit to Mandya spoke of merging KMF of Karnataka with Amul of Gujarat. The BJP leaders are closing all public sector units, which were once started by the Congress to create jobs for the youth,” he said.

Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh, Rajya Sabha member G.C. Chandrashekhar, former minister H.M. Revanna and others were present.