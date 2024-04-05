Cong. leaders allege corruption in allotting land to textile firm in Shivamogga

April 05, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

Sagar MLA Belur Gopala Krishna and former MLC Ayanur Manjunath have accused the BJP of allotting land, in excess of its requirement to a textile firm in Sagar. Both the Congress leaders alleged that BJP leaders in Shivamogga were silent partners in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gopala Krishna, speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Friday, said the previous BJP government allotted 230 acres of land to Shahi Exports, a textile firm, in Shivamogga. “The firm did not require so much land. They hardly required a few acres. The government allotted excess land as influential BJP leaders in Shivamogga are partners in the industry,” he alleged.

Corruption by Deshbhakts

The Sagar MLA said he would protest, seeking the return of the land. “I will fight to get the land returned to the government. I am ready to resign as MLA to get back the land,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Ayanr Manjunath, in another press conference, termed the allotment of the land one of the major scams in Shivamogga. “This is the corruption committed by the deshbkahtas of Shivamogga. Who is the silent partner of Shahi Exports?” he asked.

BYR reacts

Meanwhile, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, reacting to the allegations, said that the textile firm had given jobs to over 25,000 people. “The Congress people are interested in investigating all the work done by the BJP. They are probing the construction of the airport in Shivamogga. Let them investigate the land allotment to the company,” he said.

He maintained that he was not a partner of any such firm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.