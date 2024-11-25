ADVERTISEMENT

Cong. leader Shivaramu criticises State govt. over land issue

Published - November 25, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress Minister B. Shivaramu has taken a serious exception to officers rejecting the applications of bagair hukum cultivators seeking grant of land.

In a press conference in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Shivaramu said that more than 90% of the applications submitted under Forms 53 and 57 of the Land Reforms Act were being rejected by the bagair hukum committees. “The officers are in a hurry to clear the applications before the deadline of December 25. They are rejecting a majority of the applications,” he commented.

Following recent changes in the government circulars, Mr. Shivaramu said the applicants had to move High Court to challenge the officers’ decision. “Farmers will not be in a position to move court seeking justice. We have to fight against this. I am ready to protest against my party government on this issue if the government does not address it, he said.

Referring to the proposal to grant encroached land on lease for planters, the Congress leaders said the State government had invited applications from planters to grant them land on lease. However, the government was not ready to regularise the land for poor people who had been cultivating it for many years.

