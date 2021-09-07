Cong. leader flays Jnanendra

KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh on Tuesday lashed out at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra over his decision on a statewide review of all rowdy-sheeters.

“The decision will affect the morale of the police force and encourage anti-social elements. The move shows the Minister’s lack of experience,” he said in a statement here.

Accusing the Minister of direct interference in the affairs of law and order managed by the police force, he argued that the Minister’s statement might influence those engaged in anti-social activities. The police bring those involved in crimes to book after putting in a lot of effort in the investigation. Such decisions would hit the force’s self-esteem, he opined.

The Congress leader alleged that the Minister was trying to mislead the public by stating that the review was intended to “remove activists and innocent people” included in the list. “If at all the police have falsely opened rowdy-sheets against innocent persons, a criminal case should be booked against such police officers.”

He also demanded that the government should disclose the types of cases booked against "the activists" in stations across the State. Otherwise the people will see the police with suspicion.

Mr. Venkatesh alleged that the Minister’s “real aim” behind the exercise was to drop cases against those who supported BJP and RSS.