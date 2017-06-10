Cong. leader demands special session of Parliament

In the wake of farmers’ suicide cases in different parts of the country, former Minister and State Congress vice-president B.K. Chandrashekar on Saturday urged the NDA government to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss issues related to farmers, including waiver of crop loans.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Chandrashekar appealed to the Modi government to convene the Parliament session for at least 3-4 days for discussing issues related to procurement price of commodities, crop loans, and amendments to existing laws concerned to boost farm productivity.