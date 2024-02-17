Cong. leader B.R. Patil stresses radical electoral reforms, favours entire election process in eight days

February 17, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

B.R. Patil, Adviser to the Chief Minister and Aland MLA, has stressed the need for radical electoral reforms.

“The election process should be completed in eight days without giving candidates any opportunities to divide people on the lines of religion and caste,” he said in an interaction programme in Shivamogga on Saturday.

The sale of liquor is banned on the day of voting. “Such things do not work. It is meaningless. Those who distribute liquor to woo voters keep the stock in advance,” he said.

He also recalled the days when people like Karpuri Thakur, Shantaveri Gopalagowda, and Konandur Lingappa were elected without spending a lot of money on the campaign. “The people of Shivamogga set an example by electing people like Gopalagowda, Konandur Lingappa to the assembly. Shivamogga people have played a significant role in strengthening democracy,” he opined.

In his political career, Mr. Patil said he contested 10 elections and won five of them. “I have decided not to contest any elections. It is difficult to conduct elections now. Like me, many of my colleagues in the assembly have arrived at the same conclusion,” he said.

Answering a question on the use of EVMs, Mr. Patil said many people had raised doubts about the transparency of the use of EVMS. “The Election Commission has to consider the views on this. And none of the advanced countries in Europe use EVMs for voting,” said the MLA.

The interaction on electoral reforms was organised by Shivamogga District Voters’ Forum. K.T. Gangadhara of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Gopal Yadagere of Shivamogga District Working Journalists’ Association, K.C. Basavarajappa of voters’ forum, B. Prema of Anganwadi Workers’ Association were present at the programme.

