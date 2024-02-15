Cong. leader Ayanur Manjunath hopes CM takes a decision on reintroduction of OPS for govt. employees in his budget

February 15, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Lok Sabha member Ayanur Manjunath has said he is hopeful of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah taking a decision on the State government employees’ demand for the reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), replacing the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Manjunath, who is also a spokesperson for the Congress party, said the party had assured OPS in its election manifesto ahead of the assembly elections last year. “I wish the CM took up the issue in his budget to be presented tomorrow (on Friday),” he said.

The staff working in aided education institutions had no benefit from either the OPS or the NPS. They would get no financial assistance once they retired from the service. “The government has to look into their plight in the budget. Similarly, those schools started after 1995 have remained unaided. The government should extend aid to them as well,” he said.

Besides that, the Congress leader also urged the State government to withdraw the amendment to the Factories Act that allowed industries to extend working hours for labourers up to 12 hours a day. “The amendment was passed by the previous BJP government. It was against the interests of labourers. The Congress government should withdraw it and limit the working hours to eight hours a day,” he added.