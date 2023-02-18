Cong. launches poster campaign on ‘deceptions’ of BJP’s promises

February 18, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

After its “PayCM” poster campaign alleging 40% commission charges against the BJP government, the Karnataka Congress on Saturday launched another poster campaign against the ruling party, focusing on the Budget presented on Friday.

The Congress on Saturday started “Sakappa Saku Kivi Mele Hoova” (“enough of flower on ear” an idiomatic expression in Kannada that means “stop fooling people”). Posters displaying this slogan were pasted on BJP posters that said “BJPya Bharavasagalu” (BJP’s promises). Elected representatives from the Congress, along with their supporters, started this campaign in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and other districts.

On Friday, Congress MLAs had symbolically tucked flowers behind their ears inside the Assembly during the Budget presentation to mark their protest against what they termed “unfulfilled promises” made by the ruling BJP.

The Congress posters appeared on BJP posters showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa, and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

These posters were prominently seen on Jayamahal Road and Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru.

‘People will give fitting reply’

Meanwhile, hitting back at the Congress, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that people of the State would teach them a fitting lesson by “keeping a flower on the Congress’ ear” as they had done in many other States. “It is in fact the Congress that has fooled people for decades. But now, people know what the party is. The Congress is in such a condition in the country that one has look for it with binoculars,” said Mr. Joshi.