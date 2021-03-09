Cong. lashes out at BJP govt. for ignoring Mysuru in Budget

Not even one demand of people’s representatives has been met, says KPCC spokesperson

The Congress has come down heavily on the BJP government in the State for ignoring Mysuru in the State Budget.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana said a host of people’s representatives from Mysuru including its MLAs, MP and even Minister in charge of the district S.T. Somashekar had made a series of representations to the government, listing at least 15 demands.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who presented the Budget, had not accepted even a single demand put forth by the representatives of Mysuru, he said.

He said the demands overlooked include allocation of funds for expansion of Mysuru airport, constitution of a Dasara Authority, setting up of an exclusive Mysuru Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board (MUWSSB), expanding the jurisdiction of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and elevating it to Greater Mysuru, construction of a Peripheral Ring Road, establishment of a Film City, and restoration or reconstruction of Lansdowne building and Devaraja Market.

The Chief Minister has failed to release funds for the Hale Unduwadi drinking water scheme, which has been conceived to bring 250 MLD of water to Mysuru, he regretted.

Though the people’s representatives had sought setting up of an MUWSSB on the lines of BWSSB to ensure drinking water to all parts of Mysuru city, the government has entrusted to Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KUWSSB) the task of supplying drinking water to MUDA areas. He wondered what purpose such a move will serve.

He said Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar should “honourably quit” as the Minister in charge of Mysuru district as the Chief Minister had not bothered to fulfil even a single demand put forth by him. “You took so much efforts to issue statements on your demand for Mysuru, which also appeared in the media. Not even a single demand has been fulfilled’’, Mr. Lakshmana said and accused the government of taking the residents of Mysuru for granted.

In contrast, Shivamogga, the Chief Minister’s home district, had recieved allocations worth ₹3,500 crore.

Mr. Lakshmana also pointed out that the BJP government’s “achievement“ was the loan it had obtained. When former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demitted office in April 2018, the outstanding loan amount was ₹2.42 lakh crore. “Now, the figure has shot up and stands at ₹4 lakh crore out of which Mr. Yediyurappa had taken a loan of ₹1.2 lakh crore during the last 18 months’’, he said adding that the State government was now planning to add another ₹74,000 crore as announced in the recent Budget.