Cong., JD(S) members create ruckus in Shivamogga

Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) members created a ruckus at the meeting of Shivamogga City Corporation on Friday against the delay in construction of houses for slum dwellers.

H.C. Yogish (Congress) alleged that though the work of construction of 650 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana began at Shanti Nagar and Subhash Nagar 18 months ago, there has been inordinate delay in its completion.

B.A. Ramesh Hegde, another member, expressed ire that though it was decided to complete the construction work in six months, there has been delay in handing over the houses to the beneficiaries owing to official negligence.

Jyothi, officer, Karnataka Slum Development Board, said construction of 398 houses was taken up in the first phase of which the work related to 216 houses has reached the final stage. As some beneficiaries have failed to furnish the required documents to the banks, there has been delay in sanctioning of loan for them resulting in corresponding delay in execution of the construction work.