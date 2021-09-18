Cong. hits out at Ramdas over ‘utsav’ in public park

KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh on Saturday hit out at BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas for organising a political event in a public park in Krishnaraja constituency here. The park purely meant for public use has been used for a political event which is condemnable, and the premises stands spoiled, he claimed.

Mr. Ramdas is holding an event titled “Modi Yug Utsav” at the park in Vidyaranyapuram marking the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had inaugurated the event on Friday.

Demanding action against the MLA for the act, he said a platform has been established for the stage programme and plants were removed for accommodating stalls, affecting the park’s greenery. Chairs were put on the space meant for public use. “The MLA who talks about the environment cannot understand how to protect a park,” he said.

Mr. Venkatesh alleged that the MCC officials have turned a blind to the issue despite knowing that the park was used for other purposes and the plants have been damaged.

He urged the district administration to order removal of the stage and the stalls immediately. The park and its greenery will be damaged further if the 20-day event was allowed to continue, he added.