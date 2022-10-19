Cong hits out at BJP’s ‘yatra’ politics amidst ‘people’s miseries’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has lashed out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for launching the Jana Sankalpa Yatra when the people in the State are facing untold miseries due to the “BJP government’s failures”.

Instead of taking out the yatra, the Chief Minister should have visited the flood-hit areas and addressed the people’s miseries. Keeping an eye on 2023 elections, the BJP has launched the yatra ignoring the people’s sufferings, it stated.

Addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Wednesday, KPCC spokesperson H.A. Ventakesh said Bengaluru’s image has been damaged with the government showing lack of will in addressing the problems, particularly the bad roads and floods caused by encroachments. The city which is generating lakhs of jobs is facing umpteen infrastructure related problems, affecting its “investment-destination” image. “With the Bommai government doing nothing on this, the concerned citizens of Bengaluru and the civil society groups wrote to the PMO for its intervention. Such is the governance of the BJP government in the State,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru’s roads are a big nightmare and the potholes have already claimed several lives. Yet, the government is “easy-going, “Mr. Venkatesh said.

Mr. Venkatesh alleged that the BJP was making last-ditch attempts to get closer to the people while neglecting governance and people’s aspirations all these years. Amidst the huge pendency of files, the Chief Minister holds meetings with DCs and CEOs and asks them to reach out to the people. There is no grip on the governance with Ministers in charge of districts oblivious to the problems faced by the people in their respective districts, he claimed.

The Congress leader questioned the delay in asking the CBI to probe the allegation of “40 per cent commission” made against the BJP government. “What prevents the government from probing the allegations? Is the government scared of the allegations made by the contractors’ association? he asked.

He took a dig at Mr. Bommai for his allegation that the Siddaramaiah government had covered up many scams. “What prevented you from conducting the probe instead of saying that you would send the evidence of the scams to Mr. Rahul Gandhi?. Firstly, the 40 per cent commission accusation must be probed, he demanded.

City Congress President R. Murthy, District Congress President B.J. Vijay Kumar and others were present.

‘