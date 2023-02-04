ADVERTISEMENT

Cong. hits out at BJP on allegations related to CD scandal

February 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition Congress in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad on Saturday described Home Minister Amit Shah as “an expert on CDs” and that former BJP Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had approached Mr. Shah in Delhi for seeking his suggestion. Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said if there was any evidence in Mr. Jarkiholi’s allegations then the government should order a CBI probe into alleged involvement of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in the release of a sex CD two years ago, involving the BJP MLA, which resulted in him relinquishing ministership.

The CBI probe will be ordered if allegations are within the limits of the law and not by approaching Mr. Shah, they said, and hit out at Mr. Jarkiholi for making baseless allegations. Speaking at a press conference here, the Congress leaders said the party would strongly oppose the government’s move to construct a flyover at Sankey Tank road in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US