Cong. hits out at BJP on allegations related to CD scandal

February 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition Congress in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad on Saturday described Home Minister Amit Shah as “an expert on CDs” and that former BJP Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had approached Mr. Shah in Delhi for seeking his suggestion. Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said if there was any evidence in Mr. Jarkiholi’s allegations then the government should order a CBI probe into alleged involvement of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in the release of a sex CD two years ago, involving the BJP MLA, which resulted in him relinquishing ministership.

The CBI probe will be ordered if allegations are within the limits of the law and not by approaching Mr. Shah, they said, and hit out at Mr. Jarkiholi for making baseless allegations. Speaking at a press conference here, the Congress leaders said the party would strongly oppose the government’s move to construct a flyover at Sankey Tank road in Bengaluru.

