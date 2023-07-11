Cong. has not fulfilled many of its promises, alleges Ayanur Manjunath

July 11, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former MP and JD(S) leader Ayanur Manjunath has said that the Congress government has not fulfilled many promises made during the elections.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Manjunath said the Congress had promised to regularise the services of municipal workers. The government had not fulfilled it in the Budget. Similarly, the party had promised to reserve ₹2,000 crore for sports and set up a board for autorickshaw drivers.

“People voted for the party believing that the party would fulfil these promises. However, it has not fulfilled them in the Budget,” he said.

Former MLA K.B. Prasanna Kumar said earlier city bus service was introduced in Shivamogga under JNNURM. However, it had been withdrawn, and the buses had been allocated to other routes. “The JD(S) will protest if the city bus service is not improved,” he said.

JD(S) district president Srikanth said the party would hold a meeting on July 16 on strengthening the organisation in the district.

