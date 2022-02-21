Cong. has joined hands with SDPI, says Kateel

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel has alleged that the Congress and SDPI had joined hands to create unrest over hijab issue in the State.

Addressing a meeting of party office-bearers in Bengaluru, he alleged that while the Congress had provided intellectual and ideological support to create unrest, the SDPI had taken care of physical support.

However, the Congress was now concerned as it had realised that hijab problem would affect its prospects, he maintained. This was evident with its dharna in the State legislature as it wanted to prevent any discussion on hijab, he claimed.

He also announced that the State executive of the BJP would meet in Vijayanagar on March 27 and 28.