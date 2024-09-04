Cong govt. deserves credit for Yettinahole project, says Cong. MLA Shivalinge Gowda

Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda has said the Congress has succeeded in completing stage one of the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water project, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 6.

In a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said the project work began in 2014 and it had reached the decisive stage. The Congress government deserves credit for completing the important stage of the project. “Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Cabinet Ministers will attend the inaugural ceremony in Sakleshpur”, he said.

“The party faced criticism for taking up the project. We have succeeded in implementing the project. This is the second major project in Hassan district after Hemavathi Project. People of Belur and Arasikere will be benefited by the project,” he said.

The MLA said people of Sakleshpur taluk had given up their land for the project. The government had paid suitable compensation. “We are hopeful that the project will be completed by 2027. Let us ensure the land losers get fair compensation,” he said.

Answering a question, the Congress MLA said he was ready to argue with anyone on the MUDA issue. Siddaramaiah had no role in allotment of alternative sites, he said adding that he was confident of defending the Chief Minister on any forum. On the grant of site to Mallikarjun Kharge family trust in aerospace park, Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said that allotment was made as per the procedure. The applicant was eligible, and the allotment was done following the norms, he added.

Lok Sabha member Shreyas Patel, former Minister B. Shivaramu, and others were present at the press conference.

