Cong. forms panel for admission of leaders from other parties

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president-designate D.K. Shivakumar has constituted a 12-member panel headed by senior leader and former KPCC president Allum Veerabhadrappa for submitting a report on a list of leaders from other parties who are willing to join the Congress.

Leaders who quit the Congress and leaders from other political parties would be admitted to the Congress after consultations with the State- and district-level leaders. The committee would examine applications of leaders, Mr. Shivakumar said.

“Before admitting them I don’t want to take any individual decision. I want to take a collective decision on admitting leaders from other parties. Moreover, for the sake of power they should not join the party. Loyalty to the party and commitment to the party’s ideology is important”, Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons.

The committee, after examining the applications, would submit a report to the KPCC, a press release said.