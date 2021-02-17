Cong. for continuing alliance with JD(S) in MCC

Mysuru

17 February 2021 23:17 IST

Tanveer Sait meets S.R. Mahesh, says most deserving candidate to be chosen for Mayor post

Amid the efforts being made by the BJP to woo the JD(S) in the hung Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), former Minister Tanveer Sait from the Congress party met former Minister and JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh at the latter’s office in the city and sought to continue the alliance between the twoparties in the civic body.

When the two leaders jointly addressed reporters later, Mr. Mahesh said party leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Deve Gowda had asked him to elicit the opinion of party corporators and former Mayors on the course they should adopt in the Mayoral polls scheduled for February 24.

A meeting of JD(S) corporators had been convened in Mysuru on Thursday to discuss the issue and the opinion of individual corporators will be collected and communicated to the party leaders, Mr. Mahesh said.

The Congress, which has 19 members, and JD(S), which has 18 members, had forged an alliance after the MCC polls in 2018 threw up a hung house. The BJP had won 22 seats while BSP bagged one and five other seats were won by independents.

While speaking to reporters, Mr. Sait said the Congress and JD(S) had entered into an understanding for a full-year term on the condition that the Congress will have its Mayor for two years while the JD(S) corporators will occupy the post for three years. Already, both the parties had enjoyed the post of Mayor for one year each.

Though the alliance had been finalised in 2018 during talks between local leaders viz Mr .Sait and Mr. Mahesh, the Congress leader said the State leadership’s consent will be taken before a final decision is taken on continuation of the alliance. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar will be discussing the matter with JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy soon, Mr. Sait added.

The Congress, however, is unlikely to be particular about the Mayor’s post in the coming elections. When asked about the Congress bid for the Mayor’s post, Mr. Sait said that the leaders of the both the parties will choose the most deserving candidate, among those qualifying in the reservation from both the parties, for the post.

Though the relationship between the Congress and JD(S) at the State level had soured after the fall of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government, Mr. Mahesh said the relationship between the leaders of the two parties was good at the local level as well as at the national level. Without naming former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Mahesh said certain statements like “JD (S) is not a party at all” made by Congress leaders was coming in the way of the alliance.

Mayoral polls

Meanwhile, Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash is scheduled to hold Mayoral polls at noon on February 24.

Elections will be held for the post of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the four standing committees – Taxation, Finance and Appeals Committee; Public Health, Education and Social Justice Committee; Town Planning and Development Committee; and Accounts Committee.