Cong. focuses on achievements

The Congress on Monday intensified electioneering for the December 5 byelection to K.R. Pet Assembly segment by highlighting the achievements of previous Congress governments and the failures of other parties.

The former Chief Minister N. Veerappa Moily, Varuna MLA Yathindra, MLC R. Dharmasena, former Ministers N. Cheluvarayaswamy and P.M. Narendra Swamy, and other leaders sought electoral support for candidate K.B. Chandrashekar in K.R. Pet. Mr. Yathindra, son of former CM Siddaramaiah, who has been touring the constituency extensively, urged voters to strengthen the hands of Mr. Siddaramaiah by electing the Congress candidate.

According to the Congress leaders, the BJP has completely failed to develop the State. The Congress is the only party that could work for the poor and develop the State. Welfare schemes launched by Mr. Siddaramaiah are still in the minds of people as they have been widely helping the poor and needy, said Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy and Mr. Narendra Swamy accused former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy of “cheating the Mandya people” by stopping irrigation works planned during Mr. Siddaramaiah government. The Congress government, led by Mr. Siddaramaiah, had proposed many irrigation projects for Mandya district and had sanctioned ₹800 crore to implement them. But Mr. Kumaraswamy had stopped the projects besides withdrawing the amount, Mr. Narendra Swamy said, while displaying documents to mediapersons in K.R. Pet. Mr. Moily too addressed the media and appealed to the people to reject the opposition parties by electing Mr. Chandrashekar.