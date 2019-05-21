Cong. divided Hindus, used Muslims as vote bank: Baig

Alleging that the Congress has always “used the Muslim community as a vote bank” while sidelining community leaders, senior Congress leader and Shivajinagar MLA R. Roshan Baig slammed former Chief Minister Siddarmaiah for “dividing” the Hindu society by trying to give separate religion tag to Lingayat community.

“In their attempt to divide the Lingayat community, the Congress leaders also abused Vokkaligas. They polarised people by trying to segregate Vokkaligas and Lingayats,” he alleged.

The serious charges by Mr. Baig, who has been unhappy over not getting a ministerial berth or ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru central, came soon after exit polls predicted a dismal performance of the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka and NDA’s return to power at the Centre.

On whether he would quit the Congress, Mr. Baig said he had not taken any decision yet. “I have always been a disciplined soldier of the party. Now, I am unable to tolerate the bias the party has towards my community,” he said.

Appealing to the Muslim community to “compromise with the situation” if the BJP-led NDA comes back to power, he said, “They have been treating us like cattle and we have been reduced to a vote bank. How long can we be under their slavery?”

Mr. Baig said: “AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal should have resigned when the Congress got 79 seats in the Assembly polls last year. Attempting to give a separate religion tag to Lingayat community was a blunder committed by the party and Mr Venugopal was party to it. I feel sorry for such a general secretary coming to our State. I feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi.”

‘Party’s downfall’

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Baig held Mr. Venugopal, Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao for the party’s dismal performance in the Assembly elections. “The drastic decisions taken by them have led to the party’s downfall. The same is reflected in the Lok Sabha exit poll results too,” he said.

“Look at the way the CLP leader (Mr. Siddaramaiah) behaved. After going to the doors of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy with a proposal to form a coalition government, he says will be the Chief Magain. People do not like egoistic behaviour,” Mr. Baig said.

On the community being sidelined, he said: “The party has given ticket to just one Muslim candidate in the Lok Sabha polls. We are neither part of any decision-making meetings nor publicity posters.”

KPCC chief reacts

Reacting to the outburst, Mr. Rao said the remarks crossed the limits of the party’s discipline and seemed like pure political opportunism. “The results are not yet out but Mr. Baig is giving statements as if he is happy with the predictions. His statements show lack of culture. Why is he talking after the exit polls? It is unbecoming of a politician to be speaking like this,” he said.