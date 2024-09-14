Cong. demands BJP MLA Munirathna’s arrest; road blockade by Dalit groups in Mysuru

The alleged casteist slur used by BJP MLA representing Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru Munirathna while demanding for bribe from a garbage contractor sparked off a protest by Dalit organisations in Mysuru while Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshman called for the MLA’s immediate arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the audio tape containing Munirathna’s verbal abuse of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage contractor went viral, Dalit organisations from Ashokapuram in Mysuru gathered near Ballal circle on Saturday and expressed their ire against the BJP MLA by staging a demonstration.

The protesters led by former MLA M.K. Somashekar and former Mayor Purushotham also formed a human chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Dalit organisations demanded Munirathna’s arrest by the police and his expulsion from the BJP, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman convened a press conference to share copies of a complaint he had sent to the Director General of Police Alok Mohan to book the BJP MLA under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 and take him into custody immediately.

Mr. Lakshman also demanded a case to be booked under Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly demanding bribe from the garbage contractor.

The KPCC spokesperson said complaints will also be lodged with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Lokayukta against the BJP MLA. “We will also write to the Assembly Speaker to disqualify him from the membership of the Assembly,” Mr. Lakshmana said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lakshman accused the BJP MLA of not only using casteist slur but also speaking about women belonging to Vokkaliga community in a highly disrespectful manner. He warned the police that the members of the two powerful communities - Vokkaligas and Dalits - will rise in revolt if the BJP MLA was not immediately arrested.

Apart from seeking an explanation from the BJP leaders about the language used by their party MLA, Mr. Lakshman also sought to know the reason behind the silence of JD(S) leaders including Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru District Congress Committee has asked all the Block Congress Committees to lead delegations of SC and ST Committees to the police stations in all taluk centres of Mysuru district on Sunday and lodge a complaint against the BJP MLA for using casteist slur while demanding commission from a garbage contractor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.