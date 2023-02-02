Cong. councillors protest over postponement of polls

February 02, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The postponement of elections to the posts of chairpersons of the four standing committees of the Mysuru City Corporation triggered angry protests from the Congress councillors on Thursday.

They said the elections had been put off for the fourth time.

The Congress councillors led by former Mayor Ayub Khan staged the protest and also locked the office of the Commissioner and the old Council Hall, irked over the adjournment. The protestors could not lock the Mayor’s office as the police personnel rushed to the MCC office on hearing about the protests.

However, the councilors sat in front of the Mayor’s office on a dharna protesting the decision, and raised slogans against the Mayor, whom they blamed for the postponement of the elections to the four standing committees – taxation, finance and appeals; public health, education and social justice; city planning and reforms and accounts.

The members to the four standing committees were elected during the Mayoral elections in September last year.

Mr. Ayub Khan alleged that the decision to put off the polls continuously with no valid reasons will hamper development works.