Cong. councillors peeved as poll to Standing Committees put off again

March 23, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Councillors belonging to the Congress party stage protest, take out the Mayor’s chair from his chamber accusing him of delaying the elections to the chairpersons’ posts

The postponement of elections to the post of chairperson to four standing committees in Mysuru City Corporation led to protest from the Congress councillors who accused Mayor Shivakumar of “intentionally putting off the polls” since last year.

The angry Congress councilors led by former Mayor Ayub Khan staged a demonstration outside the Mayor’s office and raised slogans against him. They barged into the Mayor’s chamber in his absence and took out his chair. They later placed a poster on the chair expressing their ire against him for what they alleged “repeated and deliberate postponement” of the elections by the Mayor.

However, the Mayor, in a communiqué issued on Thursday, said the elections scheduled on March 23 had to be put off on the request of the leader of Janata Dal(Secular) councillors since they were unable to participate in the poll due to a urgent meeting convened with regard to the ensuing Assembly polls. “In view of the request, the special meeting convened today for holding the elections has been put off,” the Mayor said.

The Congress councilors had staged agitation against the Mayor earlier and had petitioned the Regional Commissioner against him for the delay in conducting the polls.

A few days ago, the Mayor put off one of the meetings citing his ill-health.

At the recent agitation, City Congress president R. Murthy, Congress spokesperson M. Lakshmana and former Mayor and sitting councillor Ayub Khan had expressed their displeasure over the manner in which the elections were getting put off since last year. The members to the committees were elected during the mayoral polls held in September last year but the delay in electing the chairpersons will affect the functioning, they leaders said when they had met the Regional Commissioner.

All four committees have members and one from the committee would be elected chairperson. The Mayor’s act is against the public interest as delay in polls will affect quality of the works (with no inspection by the committees), distribution of benefits like sewing machines, and so on. The standing committees have special powers which cannot be exercised without the chairpersons, according to the Congress.