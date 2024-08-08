Cong. convention: Security stepped up, traffic curbs in Mysuru

Mysuru city police have imposed traffic curbs, and diversions here on Friday on the occasion of Congress’ Janandolana rally on the Maharaja College Grounds here at 11 am.

Alternative routes have been notified for the movement of traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. given the mega rally and separate parking arrangements have been made considering a large turnout of people to witness the event which will be attended by top Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, almost all the Cabinet Ministers, and others, as a show of strength and to counter the BJP and JD(S) combine whose padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru is culminating here on August 10.

With party workers and supporters of the party turning up from across the State, the city police have issued a notification imposing curbs around the venue and also nearby roads for avoiding congestion.

The bus routes from Hunsur side; from KSRTC sub-urban bus stand to Hunsur road; and from sub-urban bus-stand towards Bengaluru Road have been notified.

There would be traffic restrictions for the public vehicles and parking on certain routes and alternative routes have been notified for vehicles coming from Hassan, Madikeri, and Hunsur to the city.

For buses ferrying people to the rally and also cars and other vehicles of those attending the convention, separate parking arrangements have been made at various parts of the city. Signboards have been put up at various places across the city to direct the vehicles to the designated parking venues.

Meanwhile, top police officers of the city, including Police Commissioner Seema Latkar visited the Maharaja College Grounds and inspected the security arrangements. A large number of police personnel have been deployed for bandobust.

