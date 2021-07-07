Cong. condemns rise in fuel prices

Shivamogga district unit of the Congress party took out a protest in Shivamogga on Wednesday condemning the rising fuel prices. The leaders of the party came in bicycles from Ashoka Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Former legislator K.B. Prasanna Kumar, addressing the protesters at Gopi Circle, said the Union and State governments were selling petrol and diesel at an exorbitant rate, while the base price was very low. The tax levied by the Centre and State was high. “The party in power has driven the nation to dire straits. The Congress will not stop protests unless the prices are brought down”, he said.

In the 10-year-rule of the UPA, petrol was available at ₹76 per litre. Now the price had crossed ₹100 per litre. The LPG cylinder was available at ₹400 then. Now, the price of the cylinder was reaching ₹ 900, he said.

Many workers of the party joined the protest with their bicycles. District Congress president H.S.Sundaresh and others led the protest.

Similarly, the Chikkamagaluru district unit of Congress staged a protest in Chikkamagaluru. The protesters raised slogans against the Union and State governments for the rise in the price of fuel and other essential items.