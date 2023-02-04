ADVERTISEMENT

Cong. complains to RC against Mayor

February 04, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of Mysuru City District Congress Committee led by president R. Murthy on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Regional Commissioner, Mysuru accusing Mayor Shivakumar of delaying the polls to the posts of chairpersons of the four standing committees with an “ulterior motive.”

In a memorandum to the Regional Commissioner, G.C. Prakash, the party leaders sought immediate polls to the standing committees and urged him to direct the Commissioner of Mysore City Corporation to ensure that the polls were conducted at the earliest.

The delegation comprised former Mayor Ayub Khan, Congress councillors and other leaders of the party.

The party complained that the polls to the standing committees scheduled on February 2 were put off with no valid reasons by the Mayor, and argued that the move was against the Municipalities Act. “The repeated postponement of polls is an illegal act and an insult to democracy. With no standing committees, which have legal powers, there is no mechanism to check the quality of works being carried out in the city and also to take up new works,” claimed Mr. Murthy.

