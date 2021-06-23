Cong. complains against misuse of vaccination programme by BJP

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh has taken serious objection to alleged misuse of the government’s vaccination programme by the BJP as the party’s programme.

In a complaint to Mysuru’s Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, he claimed that several BJP leaders including the MP and MLAs were allegedly projecting the vaccine administration exercise as their party programme by displaying their photographs and party symbols on waste collection vehicles.

He accused the BJP of allegedly misusing the official machinery to claim credit for the vaccination programme, which had been taken up with public money.

Mr. Venkatesh said that the Deputy Commissioner had forwarded his complaint to the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Lakshmikanth Reddy, who in turn had despatched a team of personnel to “remove the party symbols and volunteers from vaccination sites”.

Mr. Venkatesh has also come down heavily on the display of flex boards of Mysuru MP Pratap Simha at Jaladarshini Guest House, a heritage structure, on the occasion of the MP’s birthday.

He recalled that Mr. Simha had recently criticised former Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri for building a swimming pool in Jala Sannidhi, the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner, a heritage structure, without obtaining permission, and questioned his moral right to speak on the issue.

He regretted the damage caused to heritage buildings in Mysuru and urged the Chief Secretary to cancel the permission given to politicians to open their offices in such heritage buildings and government guest houses.