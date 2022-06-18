Cong. chintan shibir held

June 18, 2022 17:51 IST

Former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa has called upon workers of the Congress party to strengthen its base at the grassroots to ensure victory in the coming elections.

He was speaking after inaugurating the party’s district-level Sankalp Chintan Shibir at Sagar on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Congress fought for the country’s freedom. It provided reservation for women in the local bodies. Women got equal rights over property because of the party. The workers have to spread awareness among the people on these achievements of the party”, he said.

The Congress ensured that the peasants get the land they cultivated. “The landlords may have been upset with the programme that provided land for the landless. But, no injustice was done to them”, he said.

Former Lok Sabha member and KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan, District Congress president Sundaresh and others were present. Bhadravati MLA B.K. Sangameshwar was absent.