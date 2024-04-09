Congress candidate to come out with manifesto for Mysuru’s development

April 09, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - MYSURU

Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency M. Lakshman has promised to come out with a manifesto for development of Mysuru soon.

Addressing the gatherings at multiple campaign meetings in the various wards of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) falling under Chamundeshwari assembly constituency on Monday, Mr. Lakshman said he would shortly release the manifesto in the city after discussing the promises with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other party leaders.

Participating in a Jana Samparka Sabhe at Rajarajeshwari Nagar of Ward 45 of MCC, Mr. Lakshmana reminded the people that the Congress party had announced five guarantee schemes before the last Assembly elections. After coming to power, the Congress party had implemented all the five promises made before the people.

The party has made similar promises in its ‘Nyay Patra’ and other guarantees if it comes to power at the Centre. The promises include not only ₹ 1 lakh to every poor Indian family, but also jobs for the unemployed youth.

He said the Congress party does not lie to the people for the sake of votes during elections. The people of the State were receiving the benefits of the five guarantee schemes implemented by the State government.

Addressing the people gathered at Janata Nagar of Ward No. 45 of MCC, Mr. Lakshman also reminded the people of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s contribution to the development of Mysuru after he became the Chief Minister in 2013. He also distributed pamphlets of projects taken up by Mr. Siddaramaiah for the welfare of people of Mysuru.

Speaking to the people in Ramakrishna Nagar of Ward No. 58 of MCC, which is part of Chamundeshwari assembly constituency, Mr. Lakshman said the Congress party had chosen an ordinary party worker like him as its candidate for the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. Though the people of the constituency had defeated Mr. Siddaramaiah in the assembly election earlier, Mr Lakshmana said the Chief Minister will be a happy man if he is elected in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

During his campaign meetings, Mr. Lakshmana also emphasized that he was a man, who is easily available and accessible to the people of the constituency unlike the BJP candidate, who stays in the Palace. “Is it possible for you to go to the Palace and meet him,” he said referring to the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, his electoral rival.

MUDA chairman Marigowda, president of Mysuru District Congress Committee B.J. Vijaykumar, and others accompanied Mr. Lakshman at various campaign meetings in Chamundeshwari assembly constituency on Monday.

