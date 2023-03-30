HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cong. candidate joins Bajrang Dal activists to distribute panaka, kosambari during Ramanavami in Sagar

March 30, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate for Sagar in Shivamogga district, Beluru Goal Krishna, on Thursday, March 30, sprung a surprise by joining Bajrang Dal activists to distribute panaka and kosambari on the occasion of Ramanavami celebrations.

Bajrang Dal activists had made arrangements for the Ramanavami celebrations in Sagar town. The activists, addressing the gathering, said that a Ram Temple was being built at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh after a long struggle. They distributed panaka and kosambari to the public.

Mr. Gopala Krishna visited the spot, offered his prayers to Lord Rama and joined the organisers to distribute panaka and kosambari. On his Facebook page, Mr. Gopala Krishna said he joined Bajrang Dal activists to celebrate the occasion. He expressed his wish that the light of love spread across the globe and harmony and friendship remain intact.

Mr. Gopala Krishna was earlier with the BJP before joining the Congress.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.