Cong. candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar to visit Shivamogga on March 20

March 15, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, Geetha Shivarajkumar, will visit Shivamogga on March 20 to begin her campaign for the coming elections, said her brother and Minister for School Education, Madhu Bangarappa.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting with senior leaders of the Congress at the party office in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said his sister would reach Shivamogga on March 20, and that day she would meet top leaders of the party. Later, she would visit all taluk centres in the constituency and hold meetings with the leaders.

The party had planned about 400 campaign meetings across the constituency, spread over eight assembly constituencies. Geetha Shivarajkumar’s husband and actor, Shivarajkumar, will be spending a lot of his time campaigning for his wife. “He will address voters at hobli-level meetings,” he said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would also be attending the rallies at taluk centres, he added.

The Congress declared its candidate for Shivamogga on March 8. When asked why there had been a delay in the candidate’s visit to the constituency, party’s district president H.S. Sundaresh said the party workers had asked her to schedule the visit after the Marikamba festival in Shivamogga and other festivals across the district.

