Cong, BJP candidates file papers to RS polls

Bengaluru

09 June 2020 15:37 IST

BJP candidates Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasthi, and former Prime Minister and JD(S) candidate H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for biennial elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations.

Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasthi, BJP’s organisational in-charge leaders for Belagavi and Ballari zones, respectively, filed their nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and other party leaders.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gowda filed his papers in the presence of his two sons – former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Minister H D Revanna and JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy.

Sangamesh Chikkanaragunda filed his papers as an independent candidate.

Congress candidate Mallikarjun Kharge filed his papers on Monday.

Scrutiny of nominations would be held tomorrow and the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 12.