Karnataka

Cong, BJP candidates file papers to RS polls

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda filed his papers in the presence of his two sons – former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Minister H D Revanna

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda filed his papers in the presence of his two sons – former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Minister H D Revanna   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

BJP candidates Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasthi, and former Prime Minister and JD(S) candidate H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for biennial elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations.

Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasthi, BJP’s organisational in-charge leaders for Belagavi and Ballari zones, respectively, filed their nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and other party leaders.

Mr. Gowda filed his papers in the presence of his two sons – former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Minister H D Revanna and JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy.

Sangamesh Chikkanaragunda filed his papers as an independent candidate.

Congress candidate Mallikarjun Kharge filed his papers on Monday.

Scrutiny of nominations would be held tomorrow and the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 12.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 3:40:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cong-bjp-candidates-file-papers-to-rs-polls/article31786292.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY