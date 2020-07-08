Cong. assures support to ASHAs

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), who are on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 across Karnataka, on Wednesday called on State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar and sought the party’s support for their agitation to be launched from Friday.

The ASHAs have decided to boycott work as the State government had failed to meet their demands, including hike in salary. They have been demanding a monthly salary of ₹12,000, including the honorarium they currently receive and incentives. They have also been seeking protective gear to tackle COVID-19.

Mr. Shivakumar, who held discussions with ASHAs at his residence, assured support of the party. The Congress has been criticising the government for poor handling of the pandemic.

Recently, the Centre had appreciated the services of 40,000-odd ASHAs in the State, who surveyed households, collected data from containment zones, and families having disease symptoms. The ASHAs were also actively involved as members of local health task forces and in screening teams in fever clinics and swab collection centres.