Cong. announces Sindgi and Hangal candidates

Bengaluru

06 October 2021 23:54 IST

Ashok Managoli, Srinivas Mane to contest

The Opposition Congress has announced the names of Ashok Managoli for Sindgi and Srinivas V. Mane for Hangal Assembly bypolls.

The bypoll in Sindgi was necessitated following the death of JD(S) MLA M.C. Managoli. His son Mr. Ashok joined the Congress and the party allotted ticket to him. Mr. Ashok is expected to file his papers on Friday in the presence of senior leaders of the party State unit.

In Hangal, the Congress State unit forwarded the names of Mr. Mane and Manohar Tahsildar to the central leadership, which cleared the name of Mr. Mane. Mr. Mane is expected to file his nomination paper on Thursday.

The bypolls in Hangal was necessitated following the death of BJP MLA and former Minister C.M. Udasi, who defeated Mr. Mane in the 2018 polls.

The JD(S) had already announced its candidature of Naziya Shakeel Ahmed in Sindgi and Niyaz Shaikh in Hangal.

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed accused the JD(S) leaders of trying to divide the minority votes in the bypolls, a charge denied by JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy. The results of the bypolls, to be held on October 20, will be declared on November 2. The tenure of the new MLAs, however, will only be a little more than a year before the next Assembly polls in 2023.