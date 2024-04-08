Cong. accepted defeat in Mysuru before elections, claims C.T. Ravi

April 08, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister and senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi on Monday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah fielded the candidate for the ensuing Mysuru Lok Sabha elections who had lost elections after elections as he had no choice. “I think the Congress party has already accepted the defeat in the constituency before the elections and this shows the pitiable condition of Mr. Siddaramaiah in his home district,” he maintained.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Mr. Ravi, referring to the Vokkaliga card played by the Congress candidate for the Mysuru seat, M. Lakshman, said the Vokkaligas support policies. They merely do not accept leaders who claim to belong to the community. “I know what the Congress leaders say about Mr. Lakshman and how he is described in the party. Nevertheless, the Congress party had no choice but to field him (Mr. Lakshman) who had lost over four elections. The Congress fielded the candidate who had not even won the local body elections,” he stated.

Claiming that Mr. Siddaramaiah is unable to tell people about his achievements, Mr. Ravi asked, “Whether the increase in taxes, including road tax, electricity tariff, excise, stamp duty, and others can be described as achievements.”

‘Retirement to Rahul Gandhi’

Mr. Ravi said the country’s voters will give a permanent retirement to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Lok Sabha elections as the party has not stopped re-launching him despite repeated defeats of the Congress party in the elections.

Taking a dig at the Congress manifesto, he said the Congress have not overcome the “syndrome of dividing the people in the name of caste”. “Its manifesto appears to have been inspired by the urban naxals. Thankfully, there has been a prediction that the party’s numbers won’t cross double digit and therefore the Congress’s plan will die down in its manifesto,” he felt.

Debate on Tax Devolution

Mr. Ravi challenged the State Congress leaders for a debate on the tax devolution to Karnataka from the Centre and claimed that the sharing of taxes with the State, release of grants, and launch of schemes had been highest under Modi’s regime since the last ten years.

“Let the Congress leaders bring documents on tax devolution to Karnataka when UPA was in power and the BJP leaders will bring details on the contribution of Mr. Modi to Karnataka in the last ten years. Let there be a debate. I am asking if the Congress leaders are ready for the debate,” he asked.

Mysuru MP Prathap Simha, Srivatsa, MLA, city spokesperson M.A. Mohan, Sandesh Swamy, Mahesh Raje Urs, and others were present.

