Cong., AAP slam clean chit to KSE

A day after former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa got a clean chit from the police in contractor Santosh Patil suicide case, the State Congress leaders said the BJP is covering up the bribery case to save the face of the government.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and senior leader and MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao demanded a judicial probe into the alleged abetment to suicide case to ensure justice to the family of Santhosh Patil.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said during the probe of the suicide case, the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Araga Jnanedra had already given a certificate that he would be acquitted. Mr. Shivakumar said ’B report’ had been submitted to save the face of the government.

The Congress leaders said Santosh Patil was a BJP activist and the BJP government should be ashamed of covering up the case. The KPCC chief said Santosh Patil’s wife has written to the Governor, but the BJP government has not been able to provide justice to the victim’s family. The people will not forgive the “40% commission government.”

Aam Admi Party too has slammed the ‘B Report.’ Addressing a press conference, party State secretary B.T. Naganna said, “Yielding to political pressure, Udupi police have completed and submitted the reports within three months without probing Mr. Eshwarappa. State Police must take back this report and investigate further.”