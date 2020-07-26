Confusion prevails after someclaim that body drank water

A claim by some people that a body being prepared for the last rites drank water led to some confusion in Hebballi village in Dharwad district on Sunday.
Eeranna Kamble, a teacher in the village, died of a heart disease in the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi on Friday. The body was taken to Kamble’s native village by his relatives on Saturday. Women in the family began preparations for the burial after some more relatives gathered.
Some men and women took the body for the final bath in front of the house. One of them claimed that when the body was being bathed, it drank some water. This led to confusion among the people who believed that Kamble was still alive and that doctors had failed to notice it.
They took Kamble to KIMS again. However, the doctors clarified to them that the patient had died on Friday and the body was handed over to them after confirming that Kamble had indeed died.
The doctors convinced the emotional relatives that the body had to be taken back for burial. The body was buried in Hebballi villlage on Sunday, a police officer from Dharwad said.
