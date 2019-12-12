Karnataka

Confusion over holiday

There seems to be confusion among State government employees over the fourth Saturday holiday. While Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa after the Cabinet meeting tweeted from his official handle that the fourth Saturday holiday had been cancelled, a modified Government Order has cancelled it for only certain sections of employees.

Government sources said that though the CM said it was a Cabinet decision, the issue had not been discussed in the Cabinet. A circular dated December 12 referred to an earlier June 13, 2019, order that had declared fourth Saturday as holiday. However, the circular issued a modification to the June 2019 order on Thursday.

According to the latest order, the holiday has been cancelled for officials, prosecutors, government advocates, and State government officials and employees who are expected to attend proceedings in Karnataka High Court and subordinate courts on Saturday.

