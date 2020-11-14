Confusion over announcement on college reopening in Belagavi

The State government’s announcement that post-graduate classes and final year undergraduate classes would reopen across universities and colleges in the State has created confusion among students, parents and college managements.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the State government say that colleges can admit only half the number of students into live classes, while the other half should learn online.

The SOP also makes it mandatory for teachers and students to undergo COVID-19 test and attend classes only if their results are negative.

Colleges are not supposed to open libraries or canteens, to avoid crowding. Students are supposed to bring tiffin boxes from home.

Colleges are to supply masks and gloves and sanitiser solution to students and teachers. Colleges will not insist on students wearing any uniform, as per the SOP.

“Most parents are not comfortable with the idea of sending their children back to college as they believe the disease is still around,” said Rayanna Chougale, whose two daughters are in college.

Some students are worried about compulsory testing. “I live in a village on the Maharashtra border and there are no testing facilities nearby. What should we do” aks Rahul Nasi. “We have to go to either Belagavi or Chikkodi for tests. It takes three-four days for results to arrive. What is more, we have to go to the testing centre twice — once to give samples and again to get the certificate. That can be cumbersome,” said.

Some say the stigma associated with the virus prevails. “I live in Mudalagi. My friends and I rented a room to attend college in Belagavi. But my landlord asked me to vacate it in April and I did so. Now, he is not ready to accommodate us,” said Imran Syed,’ a college student.

Some say the epidemic has affected girls education. “I have a feeling most of the girls in my class will have to drop out. Their parents are likely to cut short their education and instead, arrange for their marriages,’’ said Ankita Patil, who commutes to Visvesvaraya Technological University from Hukkeri.

College principals are not sure about the direction to supply masks and gloves to all students.

“Not all colleges will be able to distribute safety equipment. We have around 250 students and we may supply the safety equipment. But there are some colleges with thousands of students and they will not be able to do that. Even we will not be able to do it repeatedly,’’ said Girish M.B., principal of a private college.

Kalpana Mahajan, principal of a government college, said that the SOP does not mention how the government will meet the expenses for supplying safety equipment.