Confusion in degree course admissions as Karnataka government’s decision on NEP and SEP remains unclear

May 02, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The lack of clarity in the Karnataka government’s decision regarding the admissions to degree courses for the year 2024-25, and the technical glitches in the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) portal to apply online, has resulted in students and parents struggling this admission season.

The degree colleges have distributed applications (hard copies) to the students and started the enrollment process and students have been advised to apply online again after activation of the UUCMS portal. Students now have to apply twice.

“First, I have applied for a BA course in a Government First Grade College in Bengaluru. However, since it is mandatory to apply online and pay the fee online on the UUCMS portal, the authorities have suggested that we apply again after the portal is activated. But when we inquired from the college whether we should apply for a four-year degree course or three-year degree course, there was no clear answer,” said Sachin (name changed), a student.

Even as 22 days have passed since the announcement of the II PU Exam-1 result, the UUCMS portal is yet to be opened. As a result, educational institutions have started the admission process by distributing applications. Many private universities and colleges have also allegedly allowed students to “block seats” by charging a certain fee.

“I have applied for a seat in a prestigious college in the city for BBA course. By paying a certain amount of fee, we have already blocked the seat. However, the college asked us to apply online in UUCMS portal and pay the remaining fee through online only. But the government has not yet opened the portal,” Ritesh (name changed), another student said.

NEP-SEP confusion

Apart from this, the State government has decided to withdraw the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). Instead, a commission has been constituted for a separate State Education Policy (SEP), which has already submitted an interim report to the government and recommended to introduce three-year degree courses instead of four-year degree honours.

But no official order has been issued from the government in this regard, nor has the government given any oral instructions about this to the universities. So educational institutions are distributing applications for 4-year degree courses under NEP, leading to more confusion.

“We have not received any instruction from the government on whether to enroll students under NEP or SEP. At present, the distribution of applications is happening for four-year courses under NEP as per the previous model. We will proceed according to the decision taken by the government in this regard in the future,” said Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University.

Meeting on May 8

According to sources in the Department of Higher Education, the State government has not taken a clear decision regarding NEP and SEP in the context of the election code of conduct. The second phase of voting will end on May 7. A meeting chaired by the Higher Education Minister will be held on May 8, sources said adding that it is likely to be decided to re-introduce three-year degree courses instead of four-year honours as per the interim report of the SEP Commission.

Jagadeesha G., Commissioner of Department of Collegiate Education, was not reachable.

