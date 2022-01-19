Confusion in BJP on imposition of night curfew: Congress

Bengaluru

19 January 2022 20:53 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president M.S. Raksha Ramaiah on Wednesday said there was confusion among the BJP leaders on the State Government’s decision to impose night and weekend curfew.

The Central and State BJP leaders have issued contradictory statements on imposition of night and weekend curfew in the State and this has exposed lack of unity among them, he told reporters here.

He alleged that the Central BJP leaders’ statements against the imposition of night curfew had once again proved a lack of trust and confidence in their own party Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “The State under Mr. Bommai’s rule is shrouded in confusion and chaos created by the BJP Central leaders,” he said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha had urged the State Government to withdraw night and weekend curfew in the State, the Congress leader said.