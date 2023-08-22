Confusion in Bagalkot as two DHOs occupy official chamber at the same time

August 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Belagavi

Confusion prevailed for some time in the District Health and Family Welfare office, when two officers tried to occupy the chair of the District Health and Family Welfare Officer in Bagalkot on Monday.

Rajkumar Yargal took charge recently as the District Health Officer (DHO), after his transfer from Vijayapura. He was in his office working when Jayashree Emmi, a former District Health Officer, came with some documents and said that she is the District Health Officer as the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal has stayed her transfer.

Dr. Yargal said that the State government has issued an order that clearly says that he has been posted as the District Health Officer. He also said that he has heard of allegations that Dr. Emmi has fudged some documents.

Then, the other staff called the police who arrived in a few minutes. The day ended with both the officers sitting in the official chamber. Very little government work was done in the confusion, said a Health Department officer.