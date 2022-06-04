Confusion galore over new version of textbooks

June 04, 2022 23:08 IST

No clarity on whether printed books will be withdrawn and reprinted after making edits, or whether no such exercise will be carried out

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that the lesson on 12th century reformer Basavanna will suitably be re-edited so that no sentiments are hurt and the government had an open mind to revise any other objectionable content, has led to confusion not only among students and parents, but in the government itself.

Mr. Bommai’s had also said on Friday night that the process of printing and distributing textbooks was under way already — 79.7% of textbooks were printed, and 66.98% of textbooks were already distributed. There is no clarity on whether they will be withdrawn, reprinted after making edits, or whether no such exercise will be carried out.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also announced that the Rohith Chakrathritha-led Textbook Revision Review Committee had been dissolved as its tenure was over. There have been questions raised as to who will now re-edit the lesson on Basavanna and whether the government was serious about reviewing other contents of the new textbooks at all.

Over 10 writers have withdrawn permission to use their works in the textbooks in protest against the review of textbooks. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B. C. Nagesh had earlier expressed helplessness saying the textbooks had already gone for print. There is confusion over whether students will get textbooks finalised by the Rohith Chakrathirtha-led committee or whether a new version of the textbooks was in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Textbook Society, has said the present print order is based on the textbooks finalised by Rohith Chakrathirtha-led committee and there has been no indication from the State government on any new version.

M. P. Madegowda, Director, Karnataka Textbook Society, told to The Hindu that, “Till now, the government hasn’t informed us of any new version of the textbooks. This academic year we got around 7 lakhs print order. We already distributed 67% of the books for every schools and only 20% of book printing is pending,” he said.