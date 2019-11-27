Confusing signals from JD(S) keep everyone guessing

Amidst the fluid political situation in the State, which is going for bypolls in 15 Assembly constituencies, focus has been on the role of the Janata Dal (Secular) in the post-election phase. The regional party has been shifting goal posts and keeping everyone guessing over the nature of its relationship with the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy have been sending confusing signals — once by stating that the party will not allow the BJP government to collapse and another time saying that much will depend on the decision of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Mr. Kumaraswamy has given a new twist by saying that his party had only announced “support to the government”, but had never indicated which government that would be.

Over the last two months, Mr. Kumaraswamy on multiple occasions expressed willingness to support the BJP government, citing the plight of flood-hit people and the need to prevent imposition of another poll. Mr. Gowda said the party, affected by defection of three legislators in ‘Operation Lotus’, was not ready for the mid-term polls.

Yediyurappa wary

On his part, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who clearly does not want to be in a vulnerable situation and be dependent on JD(S) help, has categorically rejected the idea of an alliance. He has been exuding confidence that such a situation would not arise at all as the BJP will win at least 12 seats.

The statements of the father-son duo, a senior party leader said, had to be seen in the context of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political posture and the changing situation. “Mr. Siddaramaiah has been aggressively stating that the State was headed to mid-term polls ever since Mr. Yediyurappa took over. Mr. Kumaraswamy’s repeated statements on supporting the BJP has now more or less silenced Mr. Siddaramaiah on the issue,” he argued, adding that the bypoll results could lead to fresh political alignments in the State.

Tacit understanding

Meanwhile BJP leaders, including Revenue Minister R. Ashok and former Minister Arvind Limbavali, have attempted to deflect the narrative. Recently, they accused the JD(S) and the Congress of having a tacit understanding in the 15 constituencies to defeat BJP candidates, who are mostly disqualified MLAs of the two parties. Their reading is not without a reason as the JD(S) and the Congress seem to be complimenting each other in constituencies where they do not have a strong presence. However, in some constituencies, both parties are fighting out equally.