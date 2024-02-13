ADVERTISEMENT

‘Conflict in Kodagu escalated over development projects’

February 13, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The meeting in Madikeri on man-animal conflict was told that the primary cause for escalating the conflict was the development projects in Kodagu.

It was discussed that the development projects such as railways, multi-lane highways and dams have degraded forest habitat and cut off migration corridors.

The Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu, who chaired the meeting, was urged to communicate to the government on the concerns over the proposed four-laning of the Kutta-Tholpetty Road.

The Deputy Commissioner was also requested to set up a standing committee on mitigation of human animal conflict in Kodagu and convene periodic review meetings.

“An immediate action is required regarding a tiger that is roaming in the B Shettigeri Bittangala area. This is a serious matter since the outskirts of Virajpet are just North of the Bittangala ridge,” the meeting was told.

