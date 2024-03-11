Confident of the party fielding me for the third time, says Pratap Simmah

March 11, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst speculations in various quarters that the BJP was likely to deny a ticket for the incumbent Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to contest from the constituency again, the latter said that he was confident of the party fielding him for the third time paving the way for his hattrick of victories.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday Mr. Simmha said that he had the “blessings” of goddess Chamundeshwari and the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party rank and file was fully behind him.

In reply to a question on too many claimants for tickets to contest from Mysuru, Mr. Simmha said that it was natural for aspirants to stake their claims to contest in an election.

“When there was so much competition in the Congress to secure a ticket for an inevitable loss, why should one be surprised if people want a ticket for party poised for victory,” he added.

Mr. Simmha said everyone has a right to aspire for a ticket but it is the party’s high command and leadership who will evaluate the performance and allot the tickets. ‘’On my part, I have in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, implemented various projects and fostered development,” Mr. Simmha claimed.

‘’I am a big zero without Mr. Modi. My party has supported and backed me and I am confident that the party will give me another opportunity,” Mr. Simmha added.