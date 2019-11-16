Confessions of disqualified MLAs prove us right: Congress, JD(S)

The open admissions of two disqualified MLAs now contesting on BJP ticket — Ramesh Jarkiholi and A.H. Vishwanath — on how they brought down the coalition government and brought the BJP to power in the State has given ammunition to both the Congress and Janata Dal (S) ahead of the byelections.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that some leaders had blamed him and H.D. Revanna for the collapse of the government, but it was now clear what had actually happened. “It is clear from the statement of Ramesh Jarkiholi that eight attempts were made to topple my government and who were behind [those attempts],” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said there was nothing left to prove about who was behind the collapse of the government. “Though the BJP has denied being behind the defections, it is clear who orchestrated the collapse of the government going by the admissions of these disqualified MLAs,” he said.

On Friday, Mr. Jarkiholi said in Belagavi that the disqualified MLAs had decided on defecting after Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah agreed to install B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister. Mr. Vishwanath said in Hunsur that he had joined the BJP at the behest of party leader V. Srinivas Prasad.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Are these people [disqualified MLAs] freedom fighters? They are opportunists and have not sacrificed anything as being claimed by them and the BJP,” he said. The Congress leader said that the disqualified MLAs had started speaking the truth after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on their case. “Vishwanath’s statement has exposed the BJP, which had claimed there was no ‘Operation Lotus’,” he said. “The disqualified MLAs have a label which they cannot get rid of and have to approach the people with it.”

He also hit out at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa over his promise to give the disqualified MLAs Cabinet berths. “Is this not in violation of the model code of conduct? Does the BJP come under the poll code?” he asked.